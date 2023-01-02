Ty Dolla $ign delivered an anthem to close out 2022. The California singer delivered his new single, “2022” just before the new year, and it’s an anthem that embodies the highs and lows of 2022. “This is where our story ends,” he sings before asking rhetorically, “Or is this where it begins?” While it’s as much of a record about closing chapters, Ty Dolla $ign is clearly embracing the uncertainty of 2023. The song also came with a new set of visuals to accompany the song.

BURNABY, BRITISH COLUMBIA – MAY 29: Singer Ty Dolla $ign performs onstage during Safe & Sound Music Festival at Swangard Stadium on May 29, 2022 in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

“2022” might just be a hint of what Ty Dolla $ign has in store this year. Throughout 2022, he remained rather lowkey with the exception of a handful of features and singles. He teamed up with Wiz Khalifa on “Champions.” Towards the end of the year, he shifted gears with a new single alongside Lil Durk titled, “My Friends.” Clearly, he has a lot of music in store and fans are excited to hear what he’s cooked up in recent times.

Though it’s been nearly three years since he released his last solo studio project, Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, he came through with dvsn for Cheers To The Best in 2021. The collab project contained features from YG, Rauw Alejandro, and the late Mac Miller.

We’re glad to see Ty back in action these days, especially after he revealed that he was hospitalized in November. The singer shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed. He explained that he suffered from a bad skateboarding incident that left him “knocked out for a few.”

Press play on Ty Dolla $ign’s new single, “2022” and let us know your thoughts in the comments below. Are you looking forward to hearing new music from him this year?

Quotable Lyrics

Leavin’ our memories in 2022, ooh

I thought, I thought it would be me and you

But my momma, my momma, my momma knew

2023 I’d be with someone new