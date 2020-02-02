taylor gang
- SongsWiz Khalifa Drops New Single “Mercury Retrograde”Wiz Khalifa has new music to get stoned to with his latest release, "Mercury Retrograde." By Aron A.
- SongsWiz Khalifa Combats Lazy Stoner Narrative On "I Love To Smoke"Wiz Khalifa flips Rene & Angela’s “I Love You More” for his new single, "I Love To Smoke." By Aron A.
- SongsTy Dolla $ign Closes Out Another Year With "2022"Listen to Ty Dolla $ign's new single, "2022." By Aron A.
- MixtapesJuicy J, Lex Luger & Trap-A-Holics Join Forces On "Crypto Business""Crypto Business" features appearances from Wiz Khalifa, Finesse2Tymes, LaChat & more. By Aron A.
- MixtapesBerner Delivers His First Double-Disc Album "From Seed To Sale"Berner shares "From Seed To Sale" ft. Wiz Khalifa, Mozzy, JMSN, and more. By Aron A.
- MusicLogic Honors Wiz Khalifa With Taylor Gang TattooLogic paid tribute to Wiz Khalifa by getting a Taylor Gang tattoo after their recent tour.By Cole Blake
- NewsTaylor Gang's Fedd The God Flips Black Rob Classic On "42"Taylor Gang signee Fedd The God revisits Black Rob's "Woah" for his rambunctious new single "42." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicWiz Khalifa Promises New Taylor Gang MixtapeNot long after announcing his next mixtape "Cereal Milk," Wiz Khalifa confirms that a new Taylor Gang project is also on the way.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicProducer Sledgren Remembers When Bow Wow Swiped Wiz Khalifa's ShadesThe Taylor Gang producer hilariously recalls a tour moment back in 2012 when Wiz lost his glasses and Bow Wow was later seen wearing them in his vlog.By Erika Marie
- NewsWiz Khalifa Joins Chevy Woods On "Alive"Living life at its peak. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicTaylor Gang's Sk8 Rolls Through Quarantine Like Willy WonkaTaylor Gang's own Sk8 reveals some of his favorite Quarantine treats, including a few childhood favorites. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentWiz Khalifa's "B.A.R." Set The Precedent For His CareerWe briefly explore the importance of Wiz Khalifa's "B.A.R." mixtape and title track, and its influence on his career.By Rose Lilah
- MusicWiz Khalifa & Tyga Have New Music On The WayWiz Khalifa revealed that he and Tyga have been working on some new music together.By Lynn S.
- Original ContentTaylor Gang's Sledgren Talks Mac Miller Studio Flow & New AlbumINTERVIEW: We chop it up with Taylor Gang producer Sledgren about his creative process and direction since breaking out with Wiz Khalifa.By Michael Kawaida
- AnticsWiz Khalifa Parties With Strippers During Super Bowl Weekend, Following Police ScuffleThe Taylor Gang head honcho just wants to have a good time in Miami. By Dominiq R.
- Music VideosWiz Khalifa & AD Get Soulful In New Visuals For "Chappelle's Show"Wiz Khalifa & AD over soul samples? Sign us up. By Dominiq R.