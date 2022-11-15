It’s been a particularly active year for Juicy J and it appears that the hustle doesn’t stop for the Memphis legend. The rapper returned this morning with his new project alongside Trap-A-Holics and Lex Luger titled, Crypto Business. The 18-track project is fueled with Memphis influence, from the second “Night In The Club” kicks in.

Crypto Business also brings forth a slew of excellent collaborators. Wiz Khalifa, obviously appears on the tracklist, while up-and-coming Memphis rappers Finesse2Tymes and Trey Drizzle also join forces with Juicy J. Of course, the Stay Trippy rapper also brings a few legends on board like Lil’ Keke and La Chat.

The release of Crypto Business is a full-circle moment for both Juicy J and Lex Luger. After members of Three 6 Mafia decided to go their separate ways and Juicy J launched his solo career, one of his first efforts was a collaborative effort with Luger. Together, they delivered Rubba Band Business in 2010, then promptly followed it up with a sequel in 2011. It was these two projects that cemented Juicy J as a solo entity and revived his career for a new generation.

The latest offering from Juicy J marks his third collaborative effort of the year. He teamed up with Taylor Gang general Wiz Khalifa for their joint project, Stoner’s Night earlier this year. The project contains 13 songs in total with appearances from Big30 and Elle Varner. Just a few months later, he followed Stoner’s Night with his joint project alongside Pi’erre Bourne, Space Age Pimpin ft. Project Pat.

Despite the influx of music this year, it’s been nearly two years since his last solo offering, The Hustle Continues. Perhaps, that’s next on his plate for the upcoming year.

Press play on Juicy J’s new project with Lex Luger and Trap-A-Holics, Crypto Business. Sound off in the comments with your favorite track off of the Memphis rapper’s latest effort.