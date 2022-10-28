It’s a big day for Berner. Today, the California legend extended his impeccable catalog with the release of his first double-disc offering, From Seed To Sale. The Taylor Gang signee’s new project boasts 30 songs in total split into two 15-track volumes. Of course, he brought along a few friends with him. His frequent collaborator Cozmo appears three times, while Mozzy, Wiz Khalifa, CJ Washington, and Seddy Hendrinx also join Berner on the project. The most surprising collab comes from JMSN who links up with Berner on “Hidden Messages.”

The release of the new album arrives as former Forbes editor Zack O’Malley Greenburg revealed that the Cookies boss sits among the five wealthiest hip-hop acts. Thanks to the success of his cannabis brand, he sits at $410M, right behind Ye’s $500M. What’s more surprising is that he actually accumulated more wealth than Dr. Dre, who sits at #5.

Overall, Berner’s remaining busy as a rapper and a businessman with more to accomplish. Even as the Cookies brand expands globally, he’s still delivering a consistent stream of quality music. Earlier this year, Berner released the deluxe edition to 2021’s GOTTI, which contains actual unreleased voice notes from John Gotti.

Press play below on From Seed To Sale.