Wiz Khalifa Admits It Took An Infinite Amount Of Weed To Create "Kush & OJ 2"

Wiz Khalifa is entering the weekend with a renewed spirit and a fresh offering for longtime fans. The Pittsburgh rapper is celebrating the arrival of Kush & OJ 2, the long-awaited sequel to his breakout 2010 mixtape, and he’s doing it with the same carefree energy that defined his early rise.

On Wednesday, Khalifa and the Taylor Gang crew were spotted in New York City, promoting the new project with grassroots flair. Surrounded by friends and fans, Wiz moved through the streets without pretense, lighting up and handing out good energy like party favors.

He wasn’t shy about the inspiration behind the album either. “I lost count of how many joints it took to make this one,” he said with a grin. “Too many to remember.”

Kush & OJ 2 arrives April 18, promising 23 new tracks that revisit the mellow, hazy atmosphere that made the original a cult classic. It’s a nod to a moment in mixtape history when Wiz’s laid-back charisma and melodic flow turned him into a generational voice for stoners, dreamers, and hip-hop purists alike.

The sequel, he says, isn’t just a trip down memory lane—it’s a fully-fledged party. “It’s a vibe,” Wiz said. “You’re gonna feel it.”

Wiz Khalifa's Kush & OJ 2

Though he's spent the past year abstaining from alcohol, he revealed he’s made an exception for the album’s release. “I'm sipping again—for special occasions,” he said. “This felt like one.”

With a laugh, he welcomed all fans to join in the celebration, whether with a glass, a joint, or just an open ear. The release also serves as a warm-up for his summer world tour with Taylor Gang.

Armed with two dozen new songs, Wiz is preparing to hit stages across the globe, reconnecting with the fans who made his early work a phenomenon. Still, when pressed to choose one song from the original Kush & OJ to perform for old time’s sake, he didn’t hesitate. “‘Mesmerized,’” he said, flashing a familiar smile. “That one still hits.”