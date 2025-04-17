News
Kush & OJ 2
Wiz Khalifa Taps Don Toliver, Max B, Larry June & More For Latest Smoking Session In "Kush & OJ 2"
Wiz Khalifa's original Kush & OJ was released in 2010. The tape includes signature hits "The Statement," "In The Cut" and "Mezmorized."
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
5 hrs ago
230 Views
Wiz Khalifa Admits It Took An Infinite Amount Of Weed To Create "Kush & OJ 2"
Wiz Khalifa's Kush & OJ mixtape was his breakout moment in hip-hop as it earned him a spot on the XXL Freshmen Class of 2010.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
9 hrs ago
669 Views