Wiz Khalifa Claims "Kush & OJ 2" Will Be A "Classic" Like The Original

Wiz Khalifa has had a wildly successful career. He's had pop crossovers and classic singles, but the project that best summarizes his talents is Kush & OJ. The 2010 mixtape was a perfect blend of stoner antics and lavish production, of slick talk and retro glamour. It still sounds great today, which is why Wiz Khalifa fans are leery of the fact that he's working on a sequel. Nowhere to go but down, right? Well, according to the rapper himself, Kush & OJ 2 will live up to the hype.

Wiz Khalifa hopped on Twitter amidst the diss tracks and AI-generated leaks to hype up his album. The crucial word here is "hype," as the Pittsburgh superstar claimed to have a classic on his hands. "Kush & OJ 2 is a classic," he wrote. "Can't wait for y'all to enjoy." The notion of a "classic" has been on Khalifa's mind in recent years, especially when he's been asked to reflect on the original mixtape. The rapper sat down for a retrospective video with MTV in 2015, and he revealed that he fully intended to make Kush & OJ a career-defining release.

Read More: Wiz Khalifa Responds To Viral Smoke Video

Wiz Khalifa Was Initially Hesitant To Make A Sequel

"It’s pretty cool that everybody labels that as my classic," Khalifa told the outlet. "Cause I put a lot of time and energy into it. To know that it came off exactly how I wanted it to and put me where I wanted to be in my career is really dope." It seems as though the "Roll Up" rapper is hoping that lightning strikes twice with Kush & OJ 2. If he does manage to pull it off, the album will enter the rare circle of sequels (2001, Tha Carter II, Only Built 4 Cuban Linx, Pt. II) that live up to their predecessor.

Khalifa has made conflicting statements about Kush & OJ 2 in the past. During a 2014 profile with The Fader, the rapper dismissed the notion of making a sequel on the grounds that Kush & OJ was made during a specific time in his life. "You know, at the end of the day, I don't think I could ever do that again," he claimed. "Because that was brand new. You could never be brand new all over again." Times have changed, evidently, and so has the rapper's mind. Kush & OJ 2 is already being mixed and mastered, so fans will soon get to decide for themselves whether it lives up to the "classic" status its been given.

Read More: Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa Relationship Timeline