Kendrick Lamar Diss Track Surfaces Online, Immediately Shot Down As AI

Kendrick Lamar is someone who fans are talking about quite a bit right now. Overall, this is because he was dissed by Drake over the weekend. At the end of the day, fans just want a response. However, there is no guarantee that he will actually say anything. Instead, fans are being left in limbo, and it has led to some premature narratives. Furthermore, artificial intelligence has ruined the fun for a lot of people. For instance, when Drake dropped his track this weekend, fans immediately assumed it was AI. Without official Spotify releases, fans are left to wonder what's real and what isn't.

Earlier this morning, a diss track aimed at Drake from Kendrick Lamar surfaced on Twitter. However, once again, fans immediately jumped out to ask if it was AI. Subsequently, fans began to debate whether or not this could be real. It was an especially pressing debate as some felt like the snippet was "weak." Well, according to a tweet from battle rap legend Daylyt, who appears on the J Cole album, the Kendrick verse is 100 percent AI. NFR podcast was also able to confirm this thanks to sources close to the matter.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Scores This Milestone For Feature On "Like That"

Kendrick Lamar Has No Response...Yet

Once again, this shows just how detrimental AI has been to music creation. Now, it has gotten so good that we can't make proper differentiations between real and fake. Even a real song had fans convinced it wasn't real. As for this Kendrick song, it seemed a bit more obvious, however, people were, indeed, fooled. It just goes to show that anybody can get got in this day and age.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. How do you feel about this new trend of AI and its consequences on rap music? Do you believe this trend is going to get better, anytime soon. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Which Rappers Have Apologized To Kendrick Lamar?