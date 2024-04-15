DJ Akademiks Offers Fair Warning To Drake Amid Kendrick Lamar Beef

We all know what happened when Aubrey Graham decided to name-drop Pusha T's then-fiancée, so this isn't looking too pretty.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Out of the many shots that Drake had for Kendrick Lamar on his leaked "Push Ups" diss track, one in particular instilled fear in the hearts of even the most hardcore OVO fans. "I be with some bodyguards like Whitney," he rapped on the cut, referencing his security detail and Whitney Houston's role in the film The Bodyguard. However, the real notable aspect of this bar is that K.Dot's partner's name is Whitney Alford, and the common interpretation is that The Boy is claiming that she cheated on him with his bodyguards. As DJ Akademiks recently explained on his livestream, this is a very dangerous game for him to play again considering how this worked out for him the first time.

"Drake... you did the same thing twice now," DJ Akademiks pointed out. "You mentioned Virginia Williams or whatever, Pusha T's wife. And you saw that n***a took the gloves off, and we saw what happened. You mentioned Whitney, and Kendrick Lamar's wife's name is Whitney. You have to be prepared for anything! There is no, 'Oh, nah, I can't believe you said that.' No! 'Cause you're talking crazy already, too. This is a knock-them-out slugfest, this is no holds barred, this is, 'I don't care what that n***a says!' He could expose..."

DJ Akademiks' Warning To Drake Over Mentioning Kendrick Lamar's Wife

Furthermore, this is a hot topic of debate for rap fans now, especially those who remember the savagery of Pusha T's "The Story Of Adidon." Still, DJ Akademiks still thinks that Drake has the leg-up right now, and that Kendrick Lamar is "on the clock" to respond quickly with a retort. Many continue to debate over whether either MC can really beat the other, considering the wildly different lanes they occupy. Also, it seems like no matter what happens in this beef, neither fanbase will ever be able to reconcile with the other.

Meanwhile, who do you think will "win" this showdown? Does the Whitney bar pose a grave threat to the 6ix God now or is the Compton lyricist the more affected target? However you may feel, drop your thoughts in the comments section down below. Also, log back into HNHH for more news and the latest updates on DJ Akademiks, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar.

