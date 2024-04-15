Drake Gets Support From Uma Thurman Amid Beef With Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, Future, & More

Drake is currently taking on the entire rap world. Overall, it started with the song "Like That" where Kendrick Lamar proclaimed the big three did not exist. There were some shots at Drizzy, and the megastar took exception to that. In a leaked track called "Push Ups," the Canadian came through with some especially scathing bars. However, it was not the knockout blow that some fans felt he needed to come through with. As it stands, the only person to reply has been Rick Ross, who came through with a diss track called "Champagne Moments."

In the midst of these feuds, Drake took to his social media page, where he likened himself to Uma Thurman's iconic character from Kill Bill. Well, it seems like Thurman is keeping tabs on these things. In the Instagram post below, you can see that Thurman reached out to Drake on IG, with a picture of her old outfit from the movie. "Need this?" she wrote. Clearly, it seems like Thurman has Drake's back in all of this. How she heard about all of this, remains a mystery. Although it is still a cross over that fans will enjoy.

Drake has made it clear that he feels like this is a 20 Vs. 1 right now. After all, numerous artists have dissed him, including The Weeknd, ASAP Rocky, and even Metro Boomin. The artist has few friends left in the industry, and his back is against the wall. Now, it will be up to some of the other artists involved to respond. All eyes are presently on Kendrick Lamar, who supposedly has been waiting four years to release a vaulted track. Only time will tell if that even exists.

