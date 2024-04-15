DJ Akademiks Resorts To Drinking After Hearing Rick Ross' Drake Diss

DJ Akademiks was beside himself in response to Rick Ross' "Champagne Moments."

DJ Akademiks resorted to alcohol after hearing Rick Ross' diss track, "Champagne Moments," aimed at Drake. While reacting to the song live, he had to step out of the room for an extended stretch before returning with a bottle of Hennessy.

Already appearing in shock, things took a turn for the worse for Akademiks when Ross rapped: "You ain't never wanna be a n***a anyway, n***a, that's why you got operation to make ya' nose smaller than ya' father nose, n***a. I unfollowed you, n***a, 'cause you sent a motherf*ckin' cease and desist to French Montana, n***a. You sent the police, n***a, hated on the dog project." Akademiks paused the track and walked out. When he returned, he remarked: "I gotta stress drink." He added: "They're attacking my goat. Ross responded in an hour. I can't believe it, I can't f*cking believe it. I thought they wasn't even really beefing."

Rick Ross Performs In Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Rick Ross performs at the 2024 Miami Jazz In The Gardens Festival at Hard Rock Stadium on March 09, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the track, Ross referred to Drake as a "white boy," which the Toronto rapper took particular issue with afterward. Drake shared a screenshot of a text he sent to his mother explaining the feud and labeled Ross "angry" and "racist." He wrote: “It’s coming from the guy I did songs with. He’s gone loopy off the Mounjaro. He hasn’t eaten in days, and it’s turned him angry and racist.” Check out Akademiks' response to the diss below.

DJ Akademiks Can't Handle Rick Ross' Diss

While Rick Ross has now responded to Drake's leaked "Push Ups" diss, fans are still waiting on word from Kendrick Lamar, who kicked off the drama with his verse on Metro Boomin and Future's "Like That." Be on the lookout for further updates on DJ Akademiks on HotNewHipHop.

