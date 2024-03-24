Rick Ross Has A Secret Child That Looks Like Drake, Ex Tia Kemp Claims After He Unfollows Him

The strained relationship between Rick Ross and his ex Tia Kemp has been a pretty big story in the hip-hop media gossip landscape for a while now. Moreover, tensions flared up even more after he dissed her on his feature on "Everyday Hustle," one of the tracks off of Future and Metro Boomin's brand-new collaborative album WE DON'T TRUST YOU. However, interestingly enough, this created a space for this romantic battlefield to cross over with the rap arena. Kemp clapped back on social media, taking to Instagram Live to claim that the Maybach Music Group boss has a secret baby that looks suspiciously like Drake.

"I want to see my stepson that look like Drake," Tia Kemp said against Rick Ross in the lengthy IG Live rant below. Overall, it's a lot of smoke for him on a lot of different levels, and it looks like he doesn't have his boo by his side anymore to balance this out. Fans recently expressed shock and some disbelief when Cristina Mackey revealed that she and the Too Good To Be True's relationship was... well, too good to be true, and that they called it off. She even previewed a track about their breakup.

Read More: Rick Ross Freaks Out Fans With Realistic Mask Of His Own Face

Tia Kemp Claims Rick Ross Has A Secret Drake Lookalike Baby: Watch

Furthermore, the aforementioned crossover is because Rick Ross apparently unfollowed Drake on Instagram, and so did NAV despite Drizzy quoting his lyrics in a recent Instagram post. This was the first post he made after WE DON'T TRUST YOU dropped, on which Kendrick Lamar unleashed some scathing disses against him. Also, Future and Metro Boomin have their own alleged beef with The Boy, so it looks like people are acting quick and picking sides. Still, it's easy to get caught up in this narrative, but with something as trivial and ephemeral as social media follows, there's a strong likelihood that no one would've noticed that they don't follow each other if it wasn't for this alleged feud.

Rozay Seems To Pick A Side

Meanwhile, a similar situation happened when Travis Scott asked Metro and Pluto to play the Kendrick song at Rolling Loud L.A. Fans thought that he wanted them to take a strong stance against them, but considering that they didn't even play the Kendrick Lamar verse, maybe La Flame didn't even know that he was on it and just wanted to hear that amazing beat. Whose side are these people on? Only time will tell. For more news and the latest updates on Rick Ross, stay up to date on HNHH.

Read More: Tia Kemp Pops Off On IG Live After Someone Asks How Rick Ross Bagged Her