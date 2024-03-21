Cristina Mackey Previews Rick Ross Breakup Track, Fans Pleasantly Surprised By Her Voice

Cristina Mackey has been making a lot of headlines these days. Overall, it is all thanks to her relationship with Rick Ross. To be precise, it is the failure of her relationship with Rick Ross that has ultimately brought forth some attention. Previously, the two appeared to be going strong. However, it was becoming clear that the two were drifting apart. They weren't being seen together as often and the rumors began to mount. Eventually, Mackey came out and confirmed to everyone what they had already suspected. Of course, this being that the two had broken up.

Since that time, Mackey has been spending a whole lot of time on Instagram Live. She uses this platform to connect with her followers, many of whom want the tea on what happened with Rick Ross. Recently, Mackey hopped on live and surprised her followers by revealing that she had written a song about the rapper. She even previewed the song, and you can hear it below. Overall, it is an R&B cut that showcases Mackey's surprisingly great voice.

Read More: Cristina Mackey Confirms Breakup With Rick Ross Amid Rumors

Cristina Mackey Can Sing

Fans were pleasantly surprised by how this all sounded. In the comments section over at Live Bitez, there were plenty of positive comments about what they had just heard. "Wait! This song might be something. We gon let you finish sis," one person wrote. "Lol it sound good y’all," said another. Many were skeptical at first, but it seems like Mackey may have just won some people over. Only time will tell whether or not she decides to drop this.

Let us know what you think of this song preview from Cristina Mackey, in the comments section down below. Do you think she should release this? Does it have the potential to become a hit? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Rick Ross' Ex Tia Kemp Roasts Cristina Mackey's Cooking Skills