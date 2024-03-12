Cristina Mackey Reveals She's Been Done With Rick Ross For A While, Fans Call Cap

Cristina Mackey made her comments while at the gym.

BYAlexander Cole
2nd Annual Rap Snacks Disrupt Summit Founder's Ball

Cristina Mackey and Rick Ross seemed to be going strong just about a month ago. However, things eventually took a turn when rumors started to swirl that they weren't together anymore. Overall, there had always bee haters of this relationship. One of those haters was Tia Kemp, who has a child with Ross. Kemp was consistently roasting Mackey on social media, and with breakup rumors running rampant, the jokes kept flowing. Since that time, Mackey and Ross have made moves that have confirmed they are no longer together.

If you follow Mackey on social media, you know that she likes to go live on Instagram from the gym. During these Instagram Live sessions, she will interact with her fans who ask questions. Whenever she is cooling down or just stretching, she will talk about anything, even if some people are trying to pry about her personal life. For instance, in the video clip down below, Mackey got personal about what is going on with Rick Ross. As she explains, people are way behind on the news, as she claims they broke up a while ago, and she is over it.

Read More: Rick Ross' Ex Tia Kemp Roasts Cristina Mackey's Cooking Skills

Cristina Mackey Speaks

Not everyone in the comments section over at Live Bitez was buying the revelation that Mackey is doing just fine. In fact, many said that her IG lives from the gym are just a means to attract a new man. "She trying to get chose by the highest bidder in that gym. She’s there 18 hours a day," one person wrote. "It was that hamburger helper wasn’t it sis …you can tell us," said another referring to much-roasted cooking skills. Needless to say, not everyone is ready to believe Mackey on these matters.

Let us know what you think about Cristina Mackey and her most recent comments, down below. Do you think she is lying or do you think she really is over the relationship? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite personalities.

Read More: Rick Ross Surprises Girlfriend Cristina Mackey With Billboard Of Her IG In Dubai

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
2023 Hot 97 Winter JamRelationshipsCristina Mackey Claims Man At The Gym Is Crushing On Her Amid Rick Ross Breakup Rumors
All Black AffairRelationshipsCristina Mackey Disses Rick Ross' Ex, Claims Pretty Vee Fling "Was Never This"
2nd Annual Rap Snacks Disrupt Summit Founder's BallRelationshipsTia Kemp Calls Cristina Mackey A "Dusty Crusty Tweety Bird" After Rick Ross Breakup, Mackey Responds
2023 Hot 97 Winter JamRelationshipsRick Ross' Ex Threatens Cristina Mackey, Says She'll Expose His Medical Condition