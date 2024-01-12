Rick Ross' Ex Tia Kemp Roasts Cristina Mackey's Cooking Skills

Things continue to heat up between Rick Ross and his current girlfriend Cristina Mackey, but unfortunately, not everybody is thrilled for the happy couple. Mackey recently took to social media to show off a meal she whipped up for the rapper, leaving one of his exes unimpressed. Tia Kemp, who shares one son with Ross, slammed Mackey for having what she thinks are lackluster cooking skills.

"This man demanded a taco bar today, so we did a little flamingo taco bar," Mackey says in a clip, showing off the food she prepared. She then delivers a plate to her man, capturing his reaction on camera. He looked pretty satisfied in most fans' opinions, but Kemp thinks otherwise.

Read More: Rick Ross Thinks Most Rappers Have The Same Top 3 MCs List For This Reason

Tia Kemp Unimpressed With Cristina Mackey's Taco Bar

"B*tch, you can't make a taco," Kemp says in a clip from a recent Instagram Live. "If you can't make a f*cking taco? I'm finna tell you what she's worth... What that h*e worth y'all? B*tch is worth a dollar. Damn, two cents, a dollar. She ain't got no f*ckin' sense, she worth a dollar." She continues, suggesting that Rick Ross is "worth a dollar too, h*e." While Kemp appeared to go pretty hard on the songstress, this is far from the first time she's received hate for her relationship.

Last month, she responded to some of her critics online, arguing that the shady comments she receives are merely a result of jealousy. "You all are very mean spirited," she wrote. "Instead of expressing your love for him as the 'supporters' you claim to be, and being happy to see 2 beautiful black people genuinely smile — you’re spreading hate." What do you think of Rick Ross' ex Tia Kemp throwing shade at Cristina Mackey over her tacos? Do you think she crossed the line, or is she right? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Rick Ross Names The Drake Collab He Loves The Most

[Via]