Rick Ross Names The Drake Collab He Loves The Most

Rick Ross and Drake have quite the extensive personal and collaborative history, one that might expand soon according to the former and Meek Mill. Moreover, Rozay has a lot to look back on and treasure when it comes to the memories he crafted with the 6ix God over the years. What's more is that these are represented by specific collaborative tracks across their discographies. You could look at iconic Drizzy songs like "Lord Knows," "Money In The Grave," or "Lemon Pepper Freestyle" for this. Other highlights include Ross' "Gold Roses" and "Aston Martin Music," and there are also plenty of tracks from other primary artists, like DJ Khaled's "I'm On One," in which they both appear.

Furthermore, Rick Ross recently joined Adin Ross for a livestream together on Wednesday (January 3). During it, the streamer asked him for a particularly treasured memory of his when it comes to his relationship with Drake. "I’ma say ‘Stay Schemin,'" the Mississippi native expressed. "He came out to us; he came out in the streets. He came to us when he put that record together. It was one of those vibes. We had the beat. He walked right in on it as we was puttin’ it together and he didn’t wait one second, so that was most definitely magical."

Rick Ross & Adin Ross' Full Livestream: Watch

Of course, Drake has also been prone to shout out his partner Rick Ross every once in a while for social media to see. Back in April of last year, he called him his "identical twin" when a fan mixed them up while the Maybach Music Group mogul was in Jamaica. A few years prior in 2021, following the aforementioned "Lemon Pepper Freestyle," the Too Good To Be True MC addressed rumors that they were working on a collab album. Clearly, with all the time that has passed since, it looks like this isn't panning out anytime soon.

Meanwhile, the Toronto native doesn't crack the 47-year-old's top three rappers list, but he's not far behind. In fact, Rick Ross recently explained why most rappers have the same top three ranking. That's up for debate, but his point holds true for a lot of legendary lyricists out there, perhaps even for Drake himself. For more news and the latest updates on this duo, keep checking in with HNHH.

