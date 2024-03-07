Tia Kemp Calls Cristina Mackey A "Dusty Crusty Tweety Bird" After Rick Ross Breakup, Mackey Responds

Tia Kemp is the ex of Rick Ross, and she has certainly been critical of the man on social media. Overall, she has become a prominent figure on social media recently thanks to her criticism of Cristina Mackey. When Mackey and Ross were together, Kemp would always have something slick to say. Although Mackey would say she doesn't care about the opinions of others, it was clear she was paying attention. Now, Mackey and Ross are no longer together, which has led to quite a few reactions online.

Not long after the rumored breakup, Mackey went on Instagram where she could be seen working out at the gym. In the video, she claimed that a man has been crushing on her for quite some time. Some felt like this was a desperate ploy to make Rick Ross jealous. One person who believes this to be true is none other than Tia Kemp. In the video down below, she went off on Mackey. Kemp called her some names and even said that she looks sad while working out in the gym. The comments were mean, but Kemp has never been one to hold back.

Read More: Rick Ross' Ex, Tia Kemp, Fires Back Over Cease & Desist

Tia Kemp Speaks Her Mind

Eventually, Mackey took to Instagram where she responded to all of the mean comments. It is clear that her response was directed at Kemp, although it was also pointed at those who have continuously mocked her. Overall, Mackey claims that she has never hurt anyone and that she has never dissed anyone either. She believes in Karma, and she feels as though she's doing the right thing, despite what some may say.

Mackey Responds

Let us know what you think of Tia Kemp and her latest rant, in the comments section down below. Do you think she is being too harsh on Mackey or is it deserved? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: BossMan Dlow Addresses Tia Kemp Amid Explicit Video Scandal