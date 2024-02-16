BossMan Dlow Addresses Tia Kemp Amid Explicit Video Scandal

It's no secret that Tia Kemp likes to speak her mind online, especially when she's been slighted. She frequently takes aim at her ex Rick Ross, for example, as well as his new girlfriend Cristina Mackey. Kemp rarely holds back from airing her unfiltered takes, which is why fans weren't shocked to see her going off on BossMan Dlow earlier this week.

Apparently, the rapper had taken to Clubhouse to accuse Kemp of trying to sleep with him, which she denies. In fact, she says that BossMan had tried to recruit her for his music video, which never panned out. According to her, he ultimately decided against having her in the video because he was afraid of being blackballed by Rick Ross.

BossMan Dlow Claims His Money Is "Long AF"

Unfortunately, her wrath didn't end there, as Kemp went on to share an explicit clip allegedly featuring BossMan during an Instagram Live. The unveiling resulted in a great deal of clowning online for the rapper, with countless users weighing in on the clip. Luckily, based on a recent post, he's remained unfazed. He took to his Instagram Story earlier today to address the debacle with a brief message. "[Shrimp] d*ck winning my money long af end of story," he wrote alongside a series of laughing emojis. Obviously, BossMan isn't letting the negative feedback get to him, despite what Kemp may have intended.

BossMan Dlow is far from the only person to find themselves on Kemp's radar as of late, however. Last month, for example, she criticized Chrisean Rock for her approach to parenting, also claiming that her son looks like Charles Barkley. What do you think of Tia Kemp and BossMan Dlow's beef? What about him claiming his money's "long" in his response? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

