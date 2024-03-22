Rick Ross Freaks Out Fans With Realistic Mask Of His Own Face

It's been a busy month for Rick Ross, but luckily, it looks like the hitmaker has still found the time to have some fun. Earlier this week, for example, he hopped online to show off a new mask of his own face. In a spooky clip, he stares eerily at the camera in complete silence, tilting his head from side to side. For obvious reasons, viewers are pretty freaked out by the clip, and sounded off in Akademiks' comments section.

"Horrifying," one user writes. "Is bro okay?" another wonders. While some users think the mask bears a striking resemblance to the real Rick Ross, others aren't so convinced. Various commenters argue that it more closely resembles DJ Khaled, Jim Jones, or even Benzino.

Read More: Rick Ross Hilariously Responds To Someone Claiming His Watch Is Fake

Rick Ross Shares Creepy New Clip

Several other fans speculate that Rick Ross has a bit too much free time on his hands, which could explain the creepy video. After all, he is newly single following his recent split from Cristina Mackey. This is far from the first of Rick Ross' posts that left fans disturbed, however. At the beginning of this month, for example, he dropped a strange photo of himself rocking a fur jacket with no shirt on underneath. The questionable fit certainly made a splash, and left countless users confused.

Aside from his bizarre social media antics, Ross has also been hard at work on new music lately. Today, his song with Future and Metro Boomin on their new collaborative album We Don't Trust You, "Everyday Hustle," dropped. So far, fans are enjoying the fun track, though his "baby mama" Tia Kemp didn't exactly appreciate the shoutout. What do you think of Rick Ross' new mask of his own face? Is it disturbing? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Cristina Mackey Reveals She's Been Done With Rick Ross For A While, Fans Call Cap

[Via]