Rick Ross Roasted By Fans For Wearing A Jacket Without A Shirt In Bizarre New Video

Rick Ross is no stranger to being unflinchingly himself. That's the case in a bizarre new video where he steps through an elegantly decorated staircase in an outfit that doesn't quite meet the scene. He's sporting some brand new looking white sneakers and a fancy chain, neither of which seem out of the usual. But what did grab the attention of fans is the furry jacket he's wearing without a shirt underneath. In the comments of a repost of the video plenty of fans cracked jokes at the rappers expense.

"They not censoring Yitties online no more ?" one of the top comments on the post reads. "put a shirt on zigga" another agrees. Others took aim at Ross having his legs out while looking like he hasn't been putting in the work at the gym recently. "That dude skip all legs days" another one of the top comments suggests. Plenty of other comments are just more broadly confused about the entire existence of the clip in the first place. Check out the full video below.

Rick Ross' Strange New Video

Late last month, Rick Ross dropped a VIP experience to his yearly car show that got fan's attention. The package offers a stay at his mansion during the show amid a variety of other amenities. As you'd expect, it's a pretty expensive offer. But even then plenty of fans were surprised by the wild $100k price tag. The offer came during an Instagram livestream when a fan asked him about the upcoming car show. It's set to take place on June 1st.

Ross spoke even more about his mansion during a podcast appearance last month. He revealed that the property is now worth a staggering $30 million. Even more impressive was the revelation that he originally purchased it for just $5.9 million. What do you think of the strange new video of Rick Ross? Should he rethink the jacket without a shirt underneath combination? Let us know in the comment section below.

