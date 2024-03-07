Rick Ross Steps Out With Mystery Woman Amid Cristina Mackey Breakup Rumors

Rumors that Rick Ross and Cristina Mackey have gone their separate ways have been running rampant as of late. Things seem to have started with reports that Rozay was spotted out with another woman. Speculation surrounding the alleged split only grew from there. Eventually, Mackey wiped all traces of the hitmaker from her social media profiles, seemingly pointing to a breakup. She later chatted with fans on Instagram Live, but promptly ended the stream when Rick Ross' music started to play. Of course, this left social media users convinced.

While neither Ross nor Mackey have confirmed the rumored breakup, a new clip of Rozay seems to point to them being true. Recently, he was spotted attending a Miami Heat game accompanied by a date. He and the woman, who has yet to be identified at the time of writing, sat in the front row and appeared to chat about the game.

Rick Ross Attends Miami Heat Game With New Gal Pal

It remains unclear whether the two of them were simply attending the sporting event as friends, or if there's a fling brewing. Either way, the sighting has managed to get fans talking. Fortunately for Mackey, she appears to have plenty of suitors waiting for an opportunity to sweep her off her feet.

During another livestream this week, Mackey revealed that there's a man who works out at her gym who recently approached her and called her his "dream girl." She also claims that the man believed her personal trainer was actually her boyfriend. What do you think of Rick Ross attending a Miami Heat game with a mystery lady amid rumors that he and Cristina Mackey split? Are you surprised? Do you think this points to a breakup? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

