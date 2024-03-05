Cristina Mackey Claims Man At The Gym Is Crushing On Her Amid Rick Ross Breakup Rumors

Cristina Mackey has made a lot of headlines over the last few months. Overall, this has to do with her relationship with Rick Ross. There has been some drama involving Tia Kemp, and there have even been rumors of a breakup between the two. The Rick Ross and Mackey breakup rumors ramped up over the weekend, and they continue to reach a climax. This is certainly going to come as bad news for those who were a fan of the couple. However, there were some who didn't really understand why they were together in the first place.

Amid all of these rumors, Cristina Mackey is still doing her thing. For instance, she recently posted a video from the gym. Mackey frequents the gym quite a bit, where she is even seen with a trainer. While she isn't addressing the breakup rumors directly, she has no problem talking about the men who potentially want her. As you can see below, Mackey reveals that a man came up to her at the gym and called her his "dream girl." He also said that she was stunning and that he always though her trainer was her boyfriend. Little does he know...

Cristina Mackey Speaks

In the comments section over at Live Bitez, some thought that Mackey was attempting to make Rick Ross jealous. However, most do not thing that is actually going to work. "If she paid attention to Rick Ross relationships and timeline she should have known she’s a temporary employee & got all she could’ve got out of him and played her damn cards right. She’s was on the internet too much chatting & responding to unnecessary crap. That hamburger helper didn’t fill that heavy man up Mam," one person wrote. "Girl stop you just want Rick Ross to see this…. FYI he don’t gnf girl," said another.

