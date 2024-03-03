Rick Ross & Cristina Mackey Breakup Rumors Fly, She Ends Stream Over His Music

Rick Ross and Cristina Mackey's relationship has been controversial since it began. The pair frequently flaunt one another on social media, which hasn't always sat well with onlookers. Mackey simply attributes this to jealousy, and hasn't been afraid to fire back amid criticism.

While it appeared as though the two were on the right track, things seemed to take an unfortunate turn recently, when Mackey wiped all traces of Rozay from her Instagram profile. This sparked speculation that they had gone their separate ways, though this has yet to be confirmed. It's rumored that Ross was spotted on the town with another woman, which users suspect could be the cause.

Cristina Mackey Upset By Rick Ross Song At The Gym

So far, Mackey has kept her lips sealed about the rumored split. She did, however, seem upset by a recent reminder of her alleged ex. The songstress was chatting with fans on Instagram Live earlier this week at the gym when a Rick Ross song started playing, leading her to end the stream. Immediately upon hearing the music, she looked annoyed and sad, only compounding speculation that things between her and Ross got messy.

This is far from the first time supporters have suspected trouble in paradise. In January, model Cierra Nichole allegedly welcomed a daughter with Rozay, and soon after clashed with Mackey. Nichole posted a sweet photo of the newborn on Instagram, which Mackey reposted, showing her support and calling her "gorgeous." Nichole didn't appear to appreciate the compliment, however, sharing the interaction on her IG Story with the caption "stranger danger." What do you think of rumors that Rick Ross and Cristina Mackey have gone their separate ways? Are you surprised? What about her ending her recent livestream after his music came on at the gym? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

