Rick Ross Praises Kanye West's "Revolutionary" Yeezy 2s At Sneaker Event

Kanye West may be selling his clothing items for cheap now, but his status in the fashion and streetwear game has always been attached to some big bucks. Whether it's expensive collabs, sought-after restocks and sold-out scalps, or just expensive things in general, he has a lot of pull in the game. But the Chicago artist isn't just commercially successful in these regards, but also very influential. Rick Ross recently commented on his Nike Air Yeezy 2 sneaker, specifically holding up his legendary Red Octobers at an event. As a sneakerhead himself, he remarked on how this design and style changed the game.

"This s**t right here was revolutionary," Rick Ross said of Kanye West's Nike Air Yeezy 2 sneakers. "Yeah, this was... it was revolutionary. But you know, these joints, the grey ones? I wanna say with the mauve, the pink, whatever. Yeah, yeah, you know, they was just... I had them, I wore them every day. On some just, you know, you realize how genius the artwork was after the fact." Now that there are restocks of old Yeezy products, there's a lot of conversation around the brand and Ye's many fashion ventures.

Yeezy 2s Get Rick Ross' Seal Of "Revolutionary" Status: Watch

Furthermore, the two "Devil In A New Dress" collaborators have a strong relationship together, and one that almost became even closer recently. Of course, a big debate right now is how much Kanye West we should be celebrating amid his antisemitic and far right ties. This caused the distribution of his collab album with Ty Dolla $ign, Vultures, to become very difficult to secure. Then, Rick Ross actually reflected on whether the duo could reach out to his Maybach Music Group for distribution, and while it clearly didn't manifest, it would've been interesting to see one rapper support another.

"Imagine if Ye came and allowed MMG to distribute his new project," he remarked on his Instagram Story back in October. "Imagine that. What’s your favorite Rick Ross, Ye collab? Imagine that. Imagine the artistic drive. And I got some amazing ideas for the Yeezy brand. Amazing ideas for the Yeezy brand! Let’s speak." For more news and the latest updates on Yeezy, Kanye West, and Rick Ross, keep checking in with HNHH.

