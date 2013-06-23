red october
- SneakersRick Ross Praises Kanye West's "Revolutionary" Yeezy 2s At Sneaker EventAs a pretty big sneaker fan himself, the Maybach Music Group mogul has a lot of flowers for his "Devil In A New Dress" partner's designs.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesDon Trip Drops New Album "Red October"Don Trip has unveiled his tenth project of the year.By Caroline Fisher
- SneakersKanye West Gifts Mase A Pair Of All-Red Louis Vuitton DonsMase thought he was given Red Octobers, but not quite.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAdidas Yeezy Foam Runner Receives "Red October" MakeoverKanye West's latest creation is definitely going to turn a few heads.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersJordan Max 200 Receives Heavy "Red October" Vibes: PhotosThe Jordan Max 200 is getting a colorway reminiscent of Kanye West's infamous Air Yeezy 2.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersNike Air Force 1 Low Receives "Red October" Makeover: Official PhotosThe iconic silhouette is getting an iconic colorway.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersHow Kanye West's Nike Air Yeezy 2 "Red October" Almost Never ReleasedThe all-red shoe went on to become a decade-defining sneaker. By Alexander Cole
- SneakersKanye West Teases All-Red Yeezy Foam Runner Colorway: PhotosRed October Yeezy crocs?By Alexander Cole
- SneakersLogic Flexes Ultra-Rare "Red October" Yeezy Sneakers During PerformanceLogic pulled out all the stops during his recent tour stop.By Alex Zidel
- Sneakers"Red October" Air Jordan 1s Reportedly Releasing This YearPreview the Fire & Ice Air Jordan 1sBy Kyle Rooney
- LifeSneaker Customizer Unveils 'Red October' Adidas Yeezy Boost 750The Shoe Surgeon gives the Yeezy Boost an all-red makeoverBy Kyle Rooney
- NewsNike Releases The Air Yeezy II's (Red Octobers) To Just About Everyone's SurpriseDespite some issues between Kanye and Nike, his Air Yeezy II's saw a surprise release. By hnhh
- NewsKanye West Announces "Red October" Air Yeezy 2 Sneaker GiveawayThe coveted, all-red Air Yeezy 2s are here, in a sense. By hnhh