Don Trip Drops New Album “Red October”

Don Trip has kept himself busy as of late, dropping off 10 albums and EPs in just the past year alone. He kicked things off with his Gotham City EP in January, unveiling yet another EP, iHeartStrippersToo, the following month. He went on to unveil a full-length offering, The Devil You Know, in March. The 38-year-old tapped Starlito, Eddie Valero, Casino Jizzle, Kendrick P. and more for the LP.

He released two more EPs, Shoulders Of Giants and Die Another Day, before releasing Long Live Pif in June. The album pays homage to the late up-and-coming Memphis rapper, who was shot and killed in September of 2020. LPs Fireworks and Hell's Kitchen followed, with his second to last full-length offering, 1207 James St., coming out at the end of September. Now, the rapper's back with yet another new album, Red October. The eight-track effort boasts a lone posthumous appearance from Pif, otherwise consisting only of soulful bars from the Tennessee native.

Don Trip Is Back With His Tenth Project Of The Year

The LP leads with the focused track "Man On Fire" before moving into the mellow and sincere love song "Spenanite Bag." Later on in the album, he spits about balancing his career and family life on "Kaylee's Birthday." The artist meditates on the struggles of trying to provide while on his "grind" before moving onto the boastful, "Fourth and Fifty" and finishing things off with bouncy and fun "Sideline Pop."

Don Trip isn't showing any signs of slowing down, and it's safe to say that fans can expect to hear more from the prolific hitmaker in the near future. What do you think of Don Trip's new album, Red October? What's your favorite track from the LP? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Don Trip.

Red October Tracklist:

1. Man On Fire

2. Spenanite Bag

3. Rick & Chris

4. Midnight In Manhattan

5. Ignorance is Bliss

6. Kaylee's Birthday

7. Fourth and Fifty

8. Sideline Pop

