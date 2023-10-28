Baby Tate “Presents” To You “Sexploration: The Musical” EP

Atlanta singer and rapper Baby Tate is looking to continuously separate herself from the rest of the ever-growing femcee crowd. Even though it took some time for Tate to fully blow up, she is looking to further her growth. Some of you may be familiar with the name because of a big-time feature placement. Back in 2022, she, along with two other fellow Georgians, JID and 21 Savage, created a tremendous banger with "Surround Sound." That track can be found on JID's record, The Forever Story.

However, she has her own fair share of hit songs as well. One of her most recent tracks, "Jersey," is an instant vibe. While it has not cracked her top five most played tracks on Spotify, numbers do not always tell the full story. It pays respect to the Jersey club sound that has become more prevalent in modern hip-hop and R&B thanks to others like Lil Uzi Vert and Drake.

Read More: Travis Scott Cutting Sexyy Red’s Music At Wireless Fest Afterparty Goes Viral

Listen To Baby Tate Presents - Sexploration: The Musical From Baby Tate

"Jersey" finds its way to her new five-track EP, Baby Tate Presents - Sexploration: The Musical. On her Instagram, she shared a little mini trailer that says, "Embark on a journey of love, self-discovery, and sexploration." That is what this entire tape is about and it definitely follows those themes. You will not regret Tate's latest effort.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new EP from Baby Tate, Baby Tate Presents - Sexploration: The Musical? Which track is your favorite on the project so far? Is she one of the best new female voices in modern hip-hop? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked on with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Baby Tate, as well as all of the hottest project drops.

Baby Tate Presents - Sexploration: The Musical Tracklist:

Luv Everybody Lollipop Jersey Grip Wig

Read More: NLE Choppa Gets Weird On Kai Cenat’s Prison Livestream, They Sing “Moment 4 Life” Together