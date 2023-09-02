Baby Tate’s “Jersey” Pays Homage To Jersey Club Music

Baby Tate continues to blow up and there are plenty of reasons for that. Even though she has been releasing music to streaming for nearly eight years now, it was around 2020 when her career began to really take off. The release of her song “I Am” with Flo Milli became a hit with listeners and it currently sits at over 88 million streams. “Hey, Mickey!” back in 2016 has also become immensely popular with over 133 million plays.

Then, in 2022 she made a short but fun appearance on the now platinum single “Surround Sound.” A lead single to JID’s third solo album, The Forever Story, also featuring 21 Savage, became a fan-favorite. It is the highest-streamed track on the critically-acclaimed LP thanks in part to Baby Tate. Now, her second single released under her name, “Jersey,” might be another viral hit.

Listen To “Jersey” By Baby Tate

The song pays a tasteful tribute to Jersey club music. It is a recent trend that popular artists such as Lil Uzi Vert brought over to the mainstream. Tate does the sound justice with an irresistible groove and a catchy hook. Fans are sure to love this new cut from the Atlanta-based singer. There is also an accompanying music video above that you can check out. Look for this song to be in loads of TikToks and Instagram Reels.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new track, “Jersey,” from Baby Tate? Is she one of the most underrated artists in hip-hop and R&B right now? Which track is your favorite from her? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest song releases and all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Tried to sell me a vision

I see ghosts in your photo

Danny Phantom, gotta catch ’em all

Damn, we coulda really had a ball

