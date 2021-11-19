Baby Tate
- MixtapesBaby Tate "Presents" To You "Sexploration: The Musical" EPBaby Tate is showing why she is star. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsBaby Tate's "Jersey" Pays Homage To Jersey Club MusicBaby Tate might have a viral hit on her hands. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicJ.I.D, 21 Savage, And Baby Tate's "Surround Sound" Goes PlatinumThe 2022 collab has been a major success.By Caroline Fisher
- SongsBaby Tate Pays Homage To Ludacris With New Hip-Hop 50 Apple Music Single, "My Biznazz"Baby Tate is in her bag with this one.By Hayley Hynes
- TVBaby Tate Net Worth 2023: What Is The "LHHATL" Star Worth?Here is everything you need to know about Baby Tate's net worth in 2023, taking into account her appearances in "LHHATL."By Jake Skudder
- StreetwearBaby Tate's Natural Bikini Body Takes Over Iceland On Her 27th Birthday: Photos"Tate?! More like ATE!!!" fellow artist Kari Faux hyped the b-day girl up in her Instagram comment section.By Hayley Hynes
- Original ContentWho Is Baby Tate? The Multihyphenate Artist Up NextGet to know Baby Tate: her musical beginnings, influences, and journey as a singer and performer.By HNHH Staff
- Original ContentBaby Tate Reflects On Early 6lack Co-Sign, Staying Off The Internet & More In "On The Come Up"Baby Tate joins HotNewHipHop for the latest "On The Come Up" episode where she discusses her musical beginnings, future aspirations, and the pressures of coming from Atlanta. By Hayley Hynes
- Music2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet Round-Up: Lil Kim, French Montana, GloRilla & MoreIt's a huge night for Hip Hop as our favorite artists & celebs take over the ATL.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJoey Bada$$, Baby Tate & 50 Cent Steal The Show On Our Latest "Fire Emoji" Playlist UpdateThe first two weeks of 2022 are off to an impressive musical start.By Hayley Hynes
- MoviesHalle Berry & Cardi B Produce "Bruised Soundtrack" Ft. Latto, Saweetie, City Girls, H.E.R., Rapsody, DreamDoll & MoreThe soundtrack for the Netflix film features nothing but ladies and is executive produced by Halle Berry and Cardi B.By Erika Marie