Baby Tate Claims She Was "Pushed To The F***ing Concrete" By Security Guard

Baby Tate says, "It's actually giving lawsuit".

Baby Tate is one of the female femcees that has both a fun and edgy personality. It translates into her music as well, and its why she's so intriguing as an artist. However, the Georgia multi-hyphenate is dropping her bubbly side at this moment because she's currently infuriated. According to theJasmineBrand, the "Surround Sound" guest star is claiming that she was physical assaulted in Atlanta over the weekend. Tate and her friends were enjoying their night out at El Malo, a local cocktail lounge. During her retelling of the evening's events, Tate says that one security guard was constantly hovering around her group.

After being fed up with it, Baby Tate decided to ask the man why he was targeting her party. That seems to be when things escalated. As the 28-year-old describes it, "[The security guard] PUSHED ME TO THE F***ING CONCRETE when I did nothing to him but ask why he was talking to me crazy. It’s actually giving LAW SUIT. No funny s***”.

Baby Tate Goes Off On The Security Guard At El Malo

Tons of fans were quick to show her support and help her in any way they could. Some were suggesting she contact authorities to help. However, due to Baby Tate leaving the scene of the alleged crime, they were not able to assist the rapper. She did add that the guard continued to pursue her and her group even off the premises of El Malo and that's why she got as far away as possible. More may come from this, so be to stick with us for more.

