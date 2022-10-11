assault allegaions
- SportsKevin Porter Jr Reaches Plea Deal In Girlfriend Assault CasePorter Jr can withdraw the plea after court-mandated therapy is completed.By Ben Mock
- SportsVon Miller Denies Assault On Pregnant GirlfriendMiller called reports of the allegations "incorrect" and "overblown".By Ben Mock
- SportsJustyn Ross Allegedly Assaulted Girlfriend And Knifed Her Car Over Cheating RumorsDetails as to why Ross was assaulted have now emerged. By Ben Mock
- LifeJonathan Majors Assault Investigation Moves Forward As Troubling New Details EmergeNYC prosecutors have finally unveiled a 115-page filing against the Marvel actor containing details about the night of his arrest.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsKyrse Gondrezick Accuses District Attorney Of "Manipulating" Her In Kevin Porter Jr. CaseGondrezick has effectively denied that Kevin Porter Jr. was violent towards her in any manner.By Ben Mock
- SportsKevin Porter Jr. Traded And Waived As Girlfriend Denies Assault Took PlacePorter Jr. is out of the NBA for the time being.By Ben Mock
- CrimeR. Kelly Supporter Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Another FanThe fan denies all allegations made against her.By Lawrencia Grose