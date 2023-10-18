Kyrse Gondrezick Accuses District Attorney Of “Manipulating” Her In Kevin Porter Jr. Case

Former WNBA player Kyrse Gondrezick has published a scathing letter targeting the New York DA investigating her alleged assault at the hands of her boyfriend, Kevin Porter Jr. "It has been deeply frustrating and disturbing by the manipulation of what was stated by the prosecution. To be criminalized, harassed, and misrepresented at the expense of charging someone else is dishonoring and insulting to my integrity," Grondrezick began. She went on to accuse prosecute prosecutors of "expediting false statements". Namely, Gondrezick claims that all accounts of injuries she reportedly sustained are false and a fiction created by the prosecution.

While Gondrezick makes a bevy of inflammatory statements, she doesn't outright deny that an altercation occurred between her and Porter Jr. In the final paragraph of her statement, she refers to her "unfortunate experience" while also saying that she "is not condoning any behavior". Gondrezick was briefly hospitalized after Porter Jr. reportedly beat and strangled her in a New York hotel room. Porter Jr. is now facing a second-degree strangulation charge and a third-degree assault charge. A first-degree assault charge was dropped by the prosecution this week.

Read More: Chandler Jones Arrested For Violating Protective Order A Second Time

Porter Jr. Traded, Waived

Despite Gondrezick's testimony, Porter Jr. is starting to feel the consequences of the alleged assault. The Rockets sent Porter Jr. to the Thunder along with two second-round picks. They acquired Victor Oladipo and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl in return. However, sources within the Thunder told ESPN that they planned to immediately waive Porter Jr.

Meanwhile, Gondrezick's statement on Instagram followed an exclusive interview she gave with The New York Post. "He never balled his fists up and hit me. And he definitely didn't punch me in the face numerous times. That is a lie. I don't have any injuries to support that," she told The Post earlier this week. In related news, the prosecution also dropped an assault charge related to reports that Gondrezick had suffered a neck fracture in the incident. Documents submitted by Porter Jr.'s attorneys showed that the neck pain Gondrezick reported to paramedics was due to a congenital condition.

Read More: Conor McGregor Dodges Charges On Alleged NBA Finals Rape

[via]