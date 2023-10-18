Conor McGregor Dodges Charges On Alleged NBA Finals Rape

Conor McGregor will not be charged after being accused of raping a woman at Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals. Prosecutors in Miami declined to charge the MMA fighter due to insufficient evidence and a lack of corroborating witnesses. While prosecutors acknowledged that CCTV footage showed McGregor and his accused did enter a men's bathroom for approximately five minutes, they stated that there simply wasn't proof that McGregor sexually assaulted the woman. Furthermore, prosecutors pointed to comments the alleged victim made to law enforcement in which she appeared to ask if they thought McGregor was likely to financially settle the case.

"After a thorough investigation, including a review of videos and interviews with eyewitnesses, the authorities have concluded that there is no case to pursue against my client, Conor McGregor. On behalf of my client, his family and his fans we are pleased this is now over," Barbara Llanes, an attorney for McGregor, told TMZ this week. McGregor had proclaimed his innocence throughout the investigation. Furthermore, the fighter's team had dismissed the claims from the start as nothing more than financial intimidation.

Read More: Snoop Dogg Stops By Conor McGregor’s Dublin Pub

McGregor Rejoins Testing Pool

Meanwhile, McGregor is taking significant steps in his fighting career. McGregor officially rejoined the USADA drug testing pool last week. Returning to the Octagon after two years battling a leg injury, McGregor has previously been reluctant to rejoin the pool. This led many people to believe that he had been using steroids during his rehabilitation. According to the UFC's agreement with USADA, a fighter who rejoins the testing pool must remain in it for six months and pass two random tests before they can fight again. While appeals were made to eliminate the six-month waiting period for McGregor, the anti-doping agency held firm.

It's unknown who McGregor's first fight back will be against. Many assumed that it would be against Michael Chandler after the two went head-to-head on The Ultimate Fighter. However, McGregor has spent his time away calling out anyone and everyone who comes to mind. That said, many people are now eyeing UFC 300 as McGregor's return. That would give him plenty of time to fully recover, as well as arrange a fight for himself.

Read More: Conor McGregor Goes Off On Logan Paul After Dillon Danis Fight

[via]