Conor McGregor Goes Off On Logan Paul After Dillon Danis Fight

Conor McGregor came to the defense of training partner Dillon Danis following Danis' fight with Logan Paul last night. "I was impressed by Dillon Danis. Are you not entertained? I was impressed, good shots, [Danis] needs to believe in his shots more and more and let them go, some of them were alright," McGregor said in since-deleted posts.

However, he also went in on attacking Paul, who won via disqualification. ""You were in a dark spot? Guess what mate, you're back in a dark spot now, back into the locker room… thinking about all the shit you've been going through, you're still in a dark spot, you done nothing, up the crew!" McGregor, referencing some of Paul's post-fight comments. McGregor's own return to fighting is still something of an unknown. However, many believe that he will hold off until UFC 300 next year.

Danis Wants MMA Rematch Against Paul

Despite losing, and Paul seemingly done with the feud, Danis is insistent on a rematch. "A Jiu Jitsu guy with no boxing camp or coach made his debut, never wobbled, never dropped, had no standing 8 count, and rocked you multiple times. If I were Nina, I'd call off the wedding. You achieved nothing in your own sport, MMA next," Danis wrote on social media Saturday morning. It was a response to post from Paul himself. "Honestly nothing to be proud about. that dude sucks, a real cunt. I’m gonna go back to living my life but felt good to beat his ass for 6 rounds and let him embarrass himself. Drink prime," Paul wrote on social media an hour or so after the fight.

Furthermore, Paul, who chose to speak with the media after the fight, had nothing positive to say about Danis. "Dillon Danis truly is a coward. I forgave Dillon before this fight started. It was the only way to attack this fight without emotion. But he was calling himself a real fighter? Conor McGregor, you see that?" Paul said. Furthermore, he quickly turned his attention back to his current day job - fighting in the WWE. "This is a hobby for me. My true passion, I'm a WWE superstar. I'm an American boy, and I want that U.S. title. Rey Mysterio, I already beat you once and I'm coming for that U.S. championship."

