Drake Loses $850K Bet Despite Logan Paul Win

Drake lost $850K despite Logan Paul claiming victory over Dillon Danis last night. The musician had put down the massive bet on Paul to beat Danis via KO in the six-round fight in Manchester. However, as the fight officially ended via disqualification, Drake's bet was officially unsuccessful. If Paul had managed to knock out Danis, Drake would have walked away with $1.35M.

Paul dominated the fight from bell to bell and barring Danis' last-round antics, would have easily secured a majority decision victory. However, in the final seconds of the fight's final round, Danis successfully attempted a guillotine choke on Paul, devolving the fight into an all-out brawl. As security swarmed the ring, the fight was officially declared a Paul victory by means of disqualification. Danis' action was actually the fulfillment of a promise the MMA fighter had made earlier in the week. "I'm going to choke him out. Who's going to stop me?" Danis had told reporters at the open workout session conducted a few days before the fight.

Danis Calls Out Paul

Paul had nothing nice to say about his opponent when reporters were finally able to speak with him after the fight. "Dillon Danis truly is a coward. I forgave Dillon before this fight started. It was the only way to attack this fight without emotion. But he was calling himself a real fighter? Conor McGregor, you see that?" Paul said. Furthermore, he quickly turned his attention back to his current day job - fighting in the WWE. "This is a hobby for me. My true passion, I'm a WWE superstar. I'm an American boy, and I want that U.S. title. Rey Mysterio, I already beat you once and I'm coming for that U.S. championship."

Danis, who chose not to speak with the media after the fight, gave his response to Paul on social media on Saturday morning. "A Jiu Jitsu guy with no boxing camp or coach made his debut, never wobbled, never dropped, had no standing 8 count, and rocked you multiple times. If I were Nina, I'd call off the wedding. You achieved nothing in your own sport, MMA next," Danis wrote in response to a tweet from Paul. Furthermore, Danis posted a clip from Raging Bull in which a bloodied Jake LaMotta taunts Sugar Ray Robinson for never downing him during their fight.

