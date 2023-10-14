Logan Paul Vs. Dillon Danis Brawl Leads To Security Jumping In The Ring

Security had to jump in the ring to break up a brawl during the sixth round of Logan Paul and Dillon Danis' fight on Saturday night at Manchester Arena. At one point, Danis went in for a guillotine choke but missed and landed on the floor. From there, Paul went in for a punch and security entered into the ring. Danis then threw several punches at those trying to contain him as more onlookers rushed into the ring.

Paul went on to win the bout as Danis' attempted guillotine choke got him disqualified. Fans on social media were mostly disappointed with the result. "I still can't believe Logan Paul and Dillon Danis convinced thousands of people to pay $60 to watch them fight like this while Oregon and Washington are playing on ABC," one Twitter user wrote. Another joked that Danis "threw more punches at security than Logan."

Fight Breaks Out During Logan Paul Vs. Dillon Danis

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 14: Security enters the ring to break up Logal Paul and Dillon Danis during the Misfits Heavyweight fight between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis at AO Arena on October 14, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

After the fight, Paul called out WWE legend Rey Mysterio. Mysterio responded to the move on Twitter afterward, noting that he's "not hard to find." "Did @loganpaul just call me out? I’m not hard to find homie. Every Friday Night on SmackDown," he wrote. The two previously wrestled during a tag team match at WrestleMania 38, which was Paul's debut. Check out a clip from Saturday's brawl below.

Logan Paul Takes On Dillon Danis

Brawl breaks out in the last seconds of the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis fight 👀🤯pic.twitter.com/3CJVZ6Jmcy — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 14, 2023

Later in the night, KSI will be taking on Tommy Fury in the second co-main event. Be on the lookout for further updates on Logan Paul's boxing career on HotNewHipHop.

