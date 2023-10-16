Logan Paul Slams “True Coward” Dillon Danis After Win, Calls Out Rey Mysterio

Logan Paul slammed Dillon Danis as a "true coward" after defeating him through a sixth-round disqualification in their fight on Saturday night in Manchester, England. Making the comments during his post-fight interview, he also called out WWE star Rey Mysterio.

“Dillon Danis truly is a coward," Paul said during a post-fight interview. “Just a dirty, dirty human being. … This (training) camp was so hard. Dealing with a guy like that was not easy. He’s a true demon, a true coward. I forgave Dillon before this fight started. It was the only way to attack this fight without emotion. … But he was calling himself a real fighter? … Conor McGregor, you see that?” Danis tried to perform a guillotine takedown, which led to the disqualification.

Logan Paul Defeats Dillon Danis

Logan Paul (left) in action against Dillon Danis during the MF and DAZN: X Series event at the AO Arena, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday October 14, 2023. (Photo by Will Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images)

Later in the interview, Paul called out WWE superstar Rey Mysterio. “This is a hobby for me,” Paul said. “My true passion, I’m a WWE superstar. … I’m an American boy, and I want that U.S. title. Rey Mysterio, I already beat you once and I’m coming for that U.S. championship.” Mysterio responded on Twitter afterward. “Did @loganpaul just call me out? I’m not hard to find homie,” he wrote. “Every Friday Night on SmackDown.” The shot comes as Paul is expected to return to the WWE at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 4. The last time he competed was at SummerSlam at Ford Field in Detroit on August 5.

Jake Paul was also in attendance at Logan's fight and even jumped in the ring as a fight broke out with security in the sixth round. Earlier this year, he defeated Nate Diaz to advance to 7-1 in his own boxing career. Be on the lookout for further updates on the Paul brothers on HotNewHipHop.

