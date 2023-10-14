Dillon Danis Arrives For Logan Paul Fight Amid Claims He Was Going To Pull Out

Dillon Danis has been spotted arriving at AO ahead of his fight with Logan Paul. Videos posted to social media show Danis in a sleeveless shirt confidently marching into the arena. This comes despite claims as recent as a few hours ago that Danis was going to pull out of the fight. The most recent claim was made by Mike Perry, the alternate for the Danis-Paul fight. Perry claimed that the organizers had gotten word that Danis was pulling out and that Perry would be stepping in.

However, those rumors appear unfounded. Danis posted a picture from the backseat of a car with the caption "fight night" a few hours ago and has now arrived at the venue. He and Logan are expected to enter the ring around 5:00 PM ET (10:00 PM local). While Danis appears to be going through with the fight, he remains the heavy underdog. Paul has been given an 85% win probability and has received 63% of all public bets.

Danis Calls Paul A "Dead Man" And Reiterates Fight Irregularities

Meanwhile, Danis couldn't resist one last bit of trolling. Taking to social media, Danis called Paul a "dead man walking" along with a picture of a small cut on Paul's face, along with a black eye. These injuries are a result of Danis throwing a microphone at Paul during their aborted press conference earlier this week. Danis also posted a picture of Paul kissing Nina Agdal, telling him to "keep those lips away from me during the fight".

Furthermore, Danis also claimed late last night that he still hadn't been drug tested. The Bellator fighter has been vocal all week about how Misfits had seemingly dropped the drug testing requirement that both they and Paul had been very adamant about. Danis has claimed on numerous occasions that Paul has been using steroids during his training. Elsewhere, Danis also took issue with Paul weighing in nearly an hour after the agreed-upon deadline. Danis claimed that Paul had missed the deadline and called the promotion to get it extended.

