Dillon Danis Calls Logan Paul Fight “Bullsh*t,” Claims Logan Didn’t Drug Test And Missed Weight

Dillon Danis has deemed his fight with Logan Paul "bullshit" after a series of questionable decisions by Paul and Misfits Boxing. Paul reportedly weighed in at 11:40AM local time for the fight in England. According to Danis, that's nearly an hour after the boxing commission's weigh-in deadline. "The commission's rules state that weigh-ins are between 10 and 11. If you miss the 11 o'clock deadline, you've missed weight. I weighed in at 10:15, but Logan still hasn't. The commission said that if he doesn't arrive by the 11am deadline, the fight is off. He missed the weight, but then called misfits and changed the rules to give himself an extra hour. We should be on an even playing field, he shouldn't get special treatment. He’s already got more juice than Tropicana. He missed the weight, plain and simple. They’re trying to handicap me as much as possible," Danis explained on X.

With the fight still on, Danis continued to post about the situation. "This fake commission is paid for by KSI and Misfits. They do whatever they say to get paid. This whole thing is a bunch of bullshit," Danis said. As people began to pile on Danis, claiming that he was trying to dodge another fight, Danis remained steadfast. "This isn’t complaining. What is fair is fair. No drug tests, breaking the weigh-in rules – I ain’t nobody’s bitch. I run the show. Fuck Logan Paul," he wrote. This also added a new claim - that Misfits had dropped the drug testing requirement that they had very publicly been pushing for the last few weeks.

Drake Drops $850K On Paul KOing Danis

Meanwhile, Drake has waded into the fight as well. The rapper put down $850K for Logan Paul to beat Dillon Danis via KO. "Never bet against personal vendetta and settling scores," the rapper wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of his betting. According to the image, Drake will make a little over $1.35M if Paul comes through for him. The last time Drake bet on a Paul family event, he lost $250K. Drake had bet the amount on Nate Diaz beating Jake back in August.

However, Danis didn't take kindly to the bet, despite being the fight's heavy underdog. "850 on my head is disrespect," Danis wrote on X alongside a picture of him with Drake. At the time of writing, Paul is the heavy favorite, with an 85% chance of winning the fight and -580 odds. Furthermore, over 63% of public bets have been placed on Paul to beat Danis.

