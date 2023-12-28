Von Miller Denies Assault On Pregnant Girlfriend

Von Miller has made his first public statement after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend in suburban Dallas. "Obviously, there are things that I can't talk about but everything that was out is completely wrong and blown out of proportion. Me and my girlfriend, we have problems just like any other couple does. But there has never been any of those things that was alleged against me. Hopefully over time, all of this stuff will get cleared up. Sometimes life just … be life-ing. You've just got to keep pushing and keep moving. The people who know me and the people who have been around me know my character, they know who I am," Miller told reporters.

Furthermore, he said all reported details of the incident were wrong. "All of it is incorrect. The only thing that is true is we do have a third son on the way. Everything else is untrue. Me and my relationship with my girlfriend is the same. We've got three kids, and everything is normal in that respect. And everything was blown out of proportion that day. It was just a crazy day, whatever happened, I hate it happened, I hate my name is attached to anything like that and it's just a matter of time until I can clear it up," Miller continued.

What Is Von Miller Accused Of?

Miller surrendered to police in late November after a warrant for his arrest was issued. Per TMZ, Miller was booked and released on bond soon after. According to ESPN, Miller's bond was set at $5000. He had been wanted by police in Texas since late morning Wednesday. The warrat came after they responded to a "major disturbance call" concerning Miller and his pregnant partner. According to an affidavit, an argument about Miller's partner's travel plans had allegedly turned violent. Miller allegedly shoved her, pulled her hair, and placed his hands around her neck on two separate occasions.

Miller was previously investigated on similar accusations in Colorado in 2021. However, that inquiry did not lead to any sort of formal police intervention. However, the report of his assault by his alleged victim paints a disturbing picture. According to the alleged victim, Miller had demanded that she leave their shared apartment as a result of their argument. However, she claims that as she tried to collect her things, Miller repeatedly assaulted her and smashed her laptop. Miller, who signed a six-year deal with the Buffalo in 2022, continues to play limited snap counts as he rehabs from an ACL tear.

