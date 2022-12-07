Von Miller has been a great player for the Buffalo Bills this season. Miller has won two Super Bowls at this point, and with the Bills in a position to win this year, Miller’s experience has been extremely valuable to the team and its goals.

Unfortunately for Miller, he suffered a knee injury during a Thanksgiving Day game against the Lions. Initially, it was thought that Miller would be good to go after a few weeks. However, it was revealed this week that Miller would actually need surgery to repair his ACL.

Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills rushes the quarterback during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Von Miller Speaks After Surgery

Yesterday, Miller officially had successful surgery on his knee. Now, Miller is out for the season and will have to watch his team from the sidelines. Overall, it is a bad situation for Miller. However, in a video posted to his Instagram story, he made it clear that he’s doing just fine.

“Mentally, I couldn’t be in a better spot and I think that is the majority of it. Don’t feel sorry for me, don’t say I hate it for you — none of that stuff ’cause I am good!” Miller said. “I’m excited for the opportunity to show my teammates how tough I am, how hard I work, and how important that this means to me. I love you guys, and I appreciate you guys. All love and respect. Don’t blink, baby!”

The Bills have five games to go this season. For now, they are gunning for the top spot in the AFC which would give them a bye to the Division Round. Without Miller, however, it is going to be just a bit tougher to make it through.

