Football Star Quaydarius Davis's Ex, Ja'Yunna Monae, Responds To Viral Domestic Violence Footage

Southern University wide receiver Quaydarius Davis is facing public outrage after disturbing video footage surfaced online allegedly showing him assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Ja'Yunna Monae. The clip, which went viral on April 12, captures a violent encounter outside Monae’s residence, sparking calls for accountability and legal action. In the video, a man believed to be Davis is seen forcefully grabbing and choking Monae. Her body appears to go limp before she is thrown to the ground. The man then walks away, ascending the stairs as the camera continues recording. The clip quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing widespread condemnation.

Monae responded on Saturday morning, making it clear that she had no intentions of reconciling with Davis. She took to Instagram to speak out, saying she felt supported by her neighbors, who provided footage of the incident from multiple angles. “Everything is captured,” she wrote. “I called the police. My neighbors called the police. I will be pressing charges. And no, I am not going back.” She further clarified that the altercation occurred after she ended the relationship, citing what she described as “too many red flags.” Monae had initially shared the video the day before, accompanied by a caption that read, “Domestic violence is never OK.”

Quaydarius Davis & Ja'Yunna Monae

In a separate post, Monae gave further details of the alleged assault. “This man choked me until I passed out and peed on myself,” she wrote. “He kicked my door down and punched me several times—all because I didn’t want to be with him anymore.” She also accused Davis of previously assaulting the mother of his child, claiming that incident resulted in hospitalization. As of now, Davis has not addressed the allegations publicly. He has faced severe backlash online, with social media users flooding his Instagram comments. “Jail has a warm spot just for you,” one user posted, while another declared, “You’re cooked.” The reaction has been swift and intense, fueled by the graphic nature of the footage and Monae’s emotional testimony.