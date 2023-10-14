Southern University
Music
DDG Performs At Southern University, Crowd Responds With Indifference: Watch
DDG didn't get the response he probably hoped for.
By
Alexander Cole
Oct 17, 2023
Music
Rob49 Seen With Gun During Southern University Concert
Fans spotted the firearm sticking out the back of the rapper's shorts.
By
Ben Mock
Oct 14, 2023
