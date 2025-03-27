NFL Bans "Wipe His Nose" Celebration Sparking Outrage From Players & Fans Alike

BY Cole Blake 567 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys
Dec 9, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first quarter at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The NFL is continuing to earn it's reputation as the "No Fun League" with its latest rule change for the upcoming season.

The NFL has decided to ban the popular "nope wipe" celebration, explaining in a updated report of league rules sent out to teams this week that the move will now result in a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty. The league explained: "Any violent gesture, which shall include but not be limited to a throat slash, simulation firing or brandishing a gun, or using the ‘nose wipe’ gesture, or any act that is sexually suggestive or offensive."

Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb is one player who often does the move. He reacted to the news by writing on X (formerly Twitter): "smh, i have plenty in mind." Additionally, @ThuggerDaily, the account which documented Young Thug's YSL RICO trial, joked about the prosecuting district attorney Fani Willis. "Oh my God Fani Willis won, 'wiping your nose' as a celebration is now banned from the NFL and will result in a 15 yard penalty for being a 'violent gesture' WTF," they wrote.

Read More: DK Metcalf Puts A Ring On Normani While Heading To The Pittsburgh Steelers

NFL Rule Changes

The banning of the "nose wipe" celebration isn't the only change the NFL is considering for the upcoming 2025 season. The league's competition committee has also proposed changes to instant replays, allowing the methodology to include "objective aspects of a play and/or to address game administration issues when clear and obvious video evidence is present." Additionally, they've suggested getting rid of the chain gang and instead going with a technology-based tracking system to determine whether players crossed the first down marker. They also will consider allowing the trailing team to perform onside kicks at any point in the game. The league will vote on the ideas next week.

The rule-change proposals come as NFL teams gear up for the draft, which will kick off on April 25. Several star college players, including Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward, and Ashton Jeanty will likely be going in the first round.

Read More: NFL Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 49.2K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 1213
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1.8K
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again 545