NFL Bans "Wipe His Nose" Celebration Sparking Outrage From Players & Fans Alike

The NFL has decided to ban the popular "nope wipe" celebration, explaining in a updated report of league rules sent out to teams this week that the move will now result in a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty. The league explained: "Any violent gesture, which shall include but not be limited to a throat slash, simulation firing or brandishing a gun, or using the ‘nose wipe’ gesture, or any act that is sexually suggestive or offensive."

Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb is one player who often does the move. He reacted to the news by writing on X (formerly Twitter): "smh, i have plenty in mind." Additionally, @ThuggerDaily, the account which documented Young Thug's YSL RICO trial, joked about the prosecuting district attorney Fani Willis. "Oh my God Fani Willis won, 'wiping your nose' as a celebration is now banned from the NFL and will result in a 15 yard penalty for being a 'violent gesture' WTF," they wrote.

NFL Rule Changes

smh, i have plenty in mind😒. https://t.co/rn0OliWbb4 — CeeDee Lamb (@_CeeDeeThree) March 26, 2025

The banning of the "nose wipe" celebration isn't the only change the NFL is considering for the upcoming 2025 season. The league's competition committee has also proposed changes to instant replays, allowing the methodology to include "objective aspects of a play and/or to address game administration issues when clear and obvious video evidence is present." Additionally, they've suggested getting rid of the chain gang and instead going with a technology-based tracking system to determine whether players crossed the first down marker. They also will consider allowing the trailing team to perform onside kicks at any point in the game. The league will vote on the ideas next week.