DK Metcalf Puts A Ring On Normani While Heading To The Pittsburgh Steelers

DK Metcalf’s eventful week just reached another milestone—an engagement to R&B star Normani. The wide receiver shared the news Thursday during his introductory press conference, officially marking his trade from the Seattle Seahawks to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Metcalf, a two-time Pro Bowler, proposed in Houston with both families present during his sister’s spring break. He described the moment as part of a larger plan falling into place. “I don’t know too many more words other than great. Found a new home here, found a new fiancée, and everything’s lining up just the way God planned,” he said.
The couple began dating in 2022 after being introduced by R&B star Ciara, who is married to Metcalf’s former Seahawks teammate Russell Wilson. Their relationship has largely stayed out of the spotlight, making the engagement announcement a rare public glimpse into their personal lives. Normani rose to fame after auditioning for The X Factor in 2012. She joined Fifth Harmony, a girl group formed from solo contestants on the show, which became one of the best-selling acts of its era. Since the group’s split in 2018, she has pursued a solo career, delivering hits that showcase her vocal and dance prowess.
Normani & DK Metcalf
Metcalf, 27, started the week by securing his future on the field. He finalized a five-year, $150 million contract extension with Pittsburgh after a blockbuster trade from Seattle, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal sent shockwaves through NFL free agency, positioning Metcalf as a key figure in the Steelers’ offensive lineup. With a new team and a fiancée by his side, Metcalf is stepping into a new chapter, both professionally and personally.
After going public with DK Metcalf, Normani remained focused on her music career. She teased new projects and collaborations while continuing to build anticipation for her long-awaited debut album. Despite industry delays, she secured brand endorsements, expanded her creative vision, and stayed connected with fans through social media. Her singles maintained strong streaming numbers, and she made high-profile appearances at award shows and fashion events. Normani also explored acting opportunities and live performances, solidifying her presence in entertainment. While her relationship with Metcalf attracted attention, she remained dedicated to her artistry, ensuring her career evolved on her own terms.