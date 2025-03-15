DK Metcalf Puts A Ring On Normani While Heading To The Pittsburgh Steelers

DK Metcalf’s eventful week just reached another milestone—an engagement to R&B star Normani. The wide receiver shared the news Thursday during his introductory press conference, officially marking his trade from the Seattle Seahawks to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Metcalf, a two-time Pro Bowler, proposed in Houston with both families present during his sister’s spring break. He described the moment as part of a larger plan falling into place. “I don’t know too many more words other than great. Found a new home here, found a new fiancée, and everything’s lining up just the way God planned,” he said.

The couple began dating in 2022 after being introduced by R&B star Ciara, who is married to Metcalf’s former Seahawks teammate Russell Wilson. Their relationship has largely stayed out of the spotlight, making the engagement announcement a rare public glimpse into their personal lives. Normani rose to fame after auditioning for The X Factor in 2012. She joined Fifth Harmony, a girl group formed from solo contestants on the show, which became one of the best-selling acts of its era. Since the group’s split in 2018, she has pursued a solo career, delivering hits that showcase her vocal and dance prowess.

Normani & DK Metcalf

Metcalf, 27, started the week by securing his future on the field. He finalized a five-year, $150 million contract extension with Pittsburgh after a blockbuster trade from Seattle, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal sent shockwaves through NFL free agency, positioning Metcalf as a key figure in the Steelers’ offensive lineup. With a new team and a fiancée by his side, Metcalf is stepping into a new chapter, both professionally and personally.