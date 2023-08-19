Normani’s Bikini Thirst Traps Remind Us She’s A “5’4″ Thicky Thicky”: Photos

Normani has been in the industry for quite some time now, but it wasn’t until her departure from the girl group Fifth Harmony in 2018 that the spotlight really got to shine on her beauty and vocal talent. Earlier this month it was confirmed that she’s inked an exciting deal with a new management team, meaning that we’re likely coming closer to hearing the “Candy Paint” single she’s been teasing us with online over the past few months.

While we eagerly await word of an official release date from Normani, she’s been keeping us entertained in other ways, such as flaunting her famously slim thick figure. On Friday (August 18), she spent some time soaking up the last of the summer sunshine in a green bikini with gorgeous gold detailing. “5’4 thicky thicky 🤎,” the “Fair” artist wrote in her caption, shocking some fans who thought she was much taller.

Normani is Soaking Up the Last of Hot Girl Summer

Elsewhere in the replies to Normani’s latest thirst trap are her good friends Lori Harvey and Chloe Bailey. “10’s across the board 😍😍😍,” the former note, also praising her musically talented pal for promoting her new swim line. “It’s the body in the @yevrahswim for meeeee 🔥🔥🔥.” Elsewhere, the latter chimed in with, “Whew what a bad b**ch.” Throughout her IG carousel, the 27-year-old strikes several confident poses, proving that she could easily begin a career in modelling should she ever retire from singing.

Thirsty internet users are definitely appreciating Normani’s bikini body in her latest post, but we can’t help but wonder if her photographer was her new man, DK Metcalf. The singer confirmed her budding romance earlier this summer, and though they’re keeping things lowkey, she and the athlete have been enjoying each other’s company in all the photos we’ve seen so far. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

