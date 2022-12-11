The latest vocalist who appears to have found herself in the midst of a budding romance is “Fair” singer Normani. A recent flirtatious exchange between her and a certain NFL athlete was uploaded to @theshaderoom’s Instagram on Saturday (December 10). Since then, fans have been attempting to piece together the puzzle regarding the possible relationship.

Yesterday, Seattle Seahawks player DK Metcalf shared a photo dump full of selfies on his own profile. While most of them were ordinary snaps, on his last inclusion, the 24-year-old casually made it known that he and the Fifth Harmony alum are FaceTime buddies (when she answers his call, that is).

Normani attends the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 runway show in Bermondsey on September 26, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry)

On the fifth slide, he looks down at his camera in disapproval after facing rejection from the performer. Above his head, we see the words “Normani, FaceTime unavailable written.”

Though her contact photo is small, it’s obvious that the Atlanta native is peacefully resting in bed in the image. Upon seeing her rumoured boo’s post, she only added fuel to the fire by commenting, “Now I know you don’t have me up here in my head scarf.”

While Metcalf didn’t publicly respond to Normani’s comment, it’s not unlikely that he shot her a flirtatious apology via text.

Surprisingly, this isn’t the first time these two have made headlines this year. As Bossip reports, the 26-year-old seemingly denied relationship gossip that was spreading like wildfire back in the summer.

At the time, Normani and Metcalf ate dinner together at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. They reportedly arrived separately but left in the same car. Paparazzi photos caught them walking closely together, but no PDA was shown at the time.

📸 | Normani was seen leaving Dinner with NFL Star DK Metcalf in Santa Monica yesterday pic.twitter.com/GZJ3UxFmzh — Normani News (@newsofnormani) June 13, 2022

In response to the rumours that began spreading as a result, she quickly quoted Yung Miami on her IG Story. When someone on Twitter asked the City Girl if she was single earlier this year, she wrote back “Real bad.”

Since then, headlines regarding Metcalf and Normani have slowed down. However, the pair looks to be heating up just in time for cuffing season, much to the internet’s amusement.

What do you think of the rumoured new couple? Sound off in the comments, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.

