flirty
- SportsNormani & Seattle Seahawks Athlete DK Metcalf Have Flirty Instagram ExchangeThe pair previously sparked romance rumours in the summer.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMichael B. Jordan's Male Assistant Claims He Asked For A KissMichael B. Jordan's former assistant, Amir Yass, claims that the actor was flirtatious with him, asking to kiss at one point.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsChris Brown Gets Possessive Over His Baby MamaChris Brown wants the world to know that Ammika Harris is his one and only.By Alex Zidel
- GossipTristan Thompson Leaves Flirty Comment Under Khloe Kardashian’s IG PostTristan Thompson leaves the comment "perfection" under Khloe's latest IG pic.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsLe'Veon Bell & Lira Galore Spark Dating Rumors After Flirty Twitter ExchangeGalore thinks Bell is pretty fine.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJohn Mayer Sparks More Halsey Dating Rumors With Another Instagram ExchangeJohn Mayer comes in clutch with the song inspiration. By hnhh
- MusicG-Eazy Gets Handsy With Model Caroline Lowe At Lakers GameG-Eazy's enjoying single life. By Chantilly Post