- StreetwearNormani & DK Metcalf Are IG Official, Cardi B Thirsts After Singer's "Point Me 2" Thirst TrapThe former Fifth Harmony member and Metcalf have been quietly dating for some time now.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsSeattle Seahawks & DK Metcalf Spark Twitter Frenzy Over Shirtless Warm-UpsThe Seahawks didn't mind freezing conditions against the Kansas City Chiefs, and Twitter certainly didn't mind the gun show.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsSeahawks' DK Metcalf Hit With Fine Over Jalen Ramsey IncidentDK Metcalf has been hit with yet another fine.By Alexander Cole
- SportsNormani & Seattle Seahawks Athlete DK Metcalf Have Flirty Instagram ExchangeThe pair previously sparked romance rumours in the summer.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsDK Metcalf Carted Off Field To Use Bathroom: "Clinch Walk Wouldn’t Have Made It"DK Metcalf was helped off the field on a cart in order to make it to the bathroom in time, Sunday.By Cole Blake
- SportsDK Metcalf Reacts To Recent Trade RumorsThe Seahawks are in the midst of rebuilding.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDK Metcalf Expresses Shock Over Russell Wilson TradeDK Metcalf was sad to see Wilson leave.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDK Metcalf Pens Emotional Farewell To Russell WilsonMetcalf also addressed the departure of Bobby WagnerBy Alexander Cole
- SportsDK Metcalf Drops Surprising Top 5 Wide Receivers ListDK Metcalf's choices might shock some fans.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDK Metcalf Calls Shannon Sharpe A "Lil Boy" On TwitterDK Metcalf didn't like Shannon Sharpe's criticism.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDK Metcalf Runs 100 Meters In 10.37 Seconds At USATF Golden GamesDK Metcalf competed at the USA Track and Field Golden Games, Sunday.By Cole Blake
- SportsDK Metcalf Displays Insane Dunking AbilityDK Metcalf's athleticism is off the charts.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James Dubs DK Metcalf "Baby Bron"LeBron James couldn't help but marvel at DK Metcalf's athleticism.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDK Metcalf's Hustle Becomes The Stuff Of LegendDK Metcalf chased down Budda Baker in spectacular fashion.By Alexander Cole