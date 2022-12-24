These days, NFL players compete in arctic conditions during the holiday season. However, DK Metcalf and the Seattle Seahawks walked onto the 10-degree weather unfazed. They faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs with a breeze that felt below zero. Moreover, they walked onto the field shirtless for warm-up practices, as a way to send a message to their home-court opponents. With so many tough and buff players on the field, and it being so cold outside, Twitter was having a field day.

It's below 10 degrees today in KC, but the @Seahawks don't care 😤 pic.twitter.com/WUM5Qm1XdL — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 24, 2022

Meanwhile, their confidence and attitude reflected an important mentality and focus they need to tap into. They are right on the cusp of a playoff position at 7-7, but cannot afford to lose. The New York Giants, Washington Commandeers, and Detroit Lions are also hungry for an extra playoff spot, and there’s just a couple left.

Furthermore, these weathered conditions greatly impact the remaining Week 16 games. Moreover, the U.S. is undergoing an arctic blast, and below-freezing temperatures and brutal winds practically canceled certain games. The Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans delayed their game for an hour due to power outages in Nashville. Meanwhile, the New Orleans Saints will have to drive up to Cleveland to face the Browns in temperatures below zero.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 24: Dareke Young #83 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Just to illustrate the cold these players deal with in addition to football, the Buffalo Bills will play the Chicago Bears with a -28.5 degree wind chill. The aforementioned Saints and Browns game forecasted at -15, and the Seahawks bared their chests in eight-degree weather or less.

Unfortunately, as soon as people were hyping the Seahawks up, Twitter was full of memes of their fumbles during the game as well. However, some were genuinely in jest, but the spectrum between butt-hurt fans and haters was narrow. “Never been more obvious the NFL does not want the Seahawks to succeed,” one user wrote.

“This drive is DK’s fault,” another stated. “Dumb hold on an 18 yard run. Don’t know what is wrong with him, all he does is make dumb mistakes.”

What do you think of the Seahawks’ powerful statement against the Chiefs? Let us know in the comments and check out some more reactions to their shirtless warm-up down below. Also, as always, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest in NFL news, viral moments, and cold, cold games.

Don’t think this helped the Seahawks too much today 😭

pic.twitter.com/Gw9B3ZGdhO — Kicks (@kicks) December 24, 2022

The Seahawks have ruined Christmas pic.twitter.com/NWjEZNrXZk — b♡ (@yohawkgawk) December 24, 2022

Good thing the Seahawks exhausted their toughness pre game by showing up shirtless pic.twitter.com/m2w7DhAUC1 — The Cookie Expert (@JeffAllen71) December 24, 2022

The Seahawks gameplan for Saturday https://t.co/2IjNqNQNJA — Hustle Chillson (@HustleChillson) December 22, 2022

Why is the Seahawks WR Core all so shredded 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/sUiY0imxnf — ali 🩻 (@wuhlens) December 24, 2022

Great… the Seahawks are going to lose AND catch hypothermia today 😭pic.twitter.com/ZwsbMgYeoX — Wells in the 360 (@Wells_InThe_360) December 24, 2022

